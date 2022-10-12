City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 14th & L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Prosecutor’s Office and Municipal Court will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event at the corner of 14th & Avenue L on Thursday, Oct. 27.

This will be at their new office downtown next to Citizens Tower.

Other city departments will join them, including Lubbock Police and Fire Departments.

There will be free parking in the parking garage across from Citizens Tower and the Municipal Court, with LPD officers directing traffic.

