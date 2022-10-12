Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chandler, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for almost three months.

He still has puppy energy and wants to play all day. Chandler has a big heart and is the life of the party. He would be great for an active family. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Black Cherry.

