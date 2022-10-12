KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chandler, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for almost three months.

He still has puppy energy and wants to play all day. Chandler has a big heart and is the life of the party. He would be great for an active family. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

