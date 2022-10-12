Keep the heat on: Contractors advise preventative maintenance ahead of fall temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As mid-October approaches, it’s almost time for South Plains homeowners to turn on their heaters. Before the cooler temperatures arrive, it’s important to make sure heating systems are prepared to handle the change. Joe Brito, operations manager at Absolute Refrigeration, says too many people wait until the first freeze, causing contractors’ schedules to fill up quickly.

“Unfortunately, some people do wait until it gets really, really cold. I think you know, the first freeze that we get, it gets really, really busy, like the 100-degree days of summer. So, everybody starts to get behind, you know,” he said.

Brito says one part of the preventative check-up is called a visual inspection and includes ensuring homeowners’ heating equipment and filters are clean. He says when it comes to a furnace not working, a dirty filter can be the source of the problem.

The contractors should also check for any carbon monoxide or gas leaks, making sure they are venting outside the home, instead of causing a potentially deadly situation for families. Brito says after hail storms this year, they’re seeing more issues with broken equipment, or parts that haven’t been reattached.

“I’m getting up on rooftops and people that have gotten their roofs replaced, the caps being smashed down, the caps not being properly on. We’ve had a couple where we went in the attic and the venting was completely apart. Super, super dangerous situation that can obviously be prevented with a fall maintenance,” Brito said.

Brito also advises a preventative check for homeowners who have had plumbing work done. He says it’s important to make sure those workers insulated properly to avoid a busted pipe. A fully-insulated home and a thermostat set to a steady temperature can help homeowners save on their energy bills.

If homeowners need a new system, Brito advises getting that installed now, rather than later. He says the industry is still recovering from equipment shortages this summer, and homeowners don’t want to be stuck in the cold while waiting on parts to come in.

Brito says most contractors will have a fall tune-up special, but no matter the price, make sure they are licensed.

“You’ve got to remember they’re humans, too. There’s a chance for mistakes there, you know, kind of be patient with us. But, I think any reputable company will make a bad situation right for you guys, and again, that starts obviously being licensed and insured, for sure,” Brito said.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website has a portal to check if contractors are licensed. You can find that link here.

