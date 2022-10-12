Local Listings
The Lubbock Chorale present first concert of the season ‘American Folks Song’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This Saturday, October 15, 2022, The Lubbock Chorale will perform the first concert of their 46thseason titled, “American Folk Songs.” The concert will be held at 7:30p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music.

American folk songs have long been a celebrated part of the choral repertoire. Our opening concert will feature folk songs arranged by two of the world’s best-known arrangers: Mack Wilberg and Shawn Kirchner.

Written for exciting 8-part choir and 4-hand piano accompaniments, Wilberg’s arrangements are full and bombastic in nature, filling the concert hall with excitement and awe. Kirchner’s contrast considerably in their folksy style with banjo and fiddle-like accompaniments or a cappella settings. Through the arrangements of both individuals, The Lubbock Chorale will highlight Americana through tremendous choral singing, bringing a sense of pride to the Lubbock community.

“We are excited to be going into our 46thseason this Saturday and can’t wait to celebrate with the Lubbock community.” –Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale.

“American Folk Songs” is Saturday, October 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

