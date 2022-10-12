Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock man charged with attempted kidnapping, solictation of a minor

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock has been charged by a Grand Jury with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, and two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor in two separate incidents from 2021 and 2022.

According to the May 2021 police report, a 15-year-old girl was jogging near 50th and I-27 when Carrizales allegedly approached the teen from behind and placed her in a chokehold. The teen was able to fight him off and run away.

Police launched an investigation and released a sketch of the suspect based on the teen’s description. In September 2022, Carrizales was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse and two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Lubbock man jailed, believed to be involved in attempted kidnapping, multiple sexual assaults
Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock

Since the initial investigation in May 2021, Carrizales has been linked to at least three other sexual assault cases throughout Lubbock.

Carrizales is currently held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $475,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
Tow truck pulling semi, trailer overturns blocking South Loop 289
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle

Latest News

SPEC electrical safety demonstrations
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
Beto O'Rourke speaking at Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion for 'Texas College Tour'
Beto O’Rourke makes stop at Texas Tech in ‘Texas College Tour’
Beto O'Rourke visits Texas Tech
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke visits Texas Tech
SPEC electrical safety demonstrations
SPEC hosts 4th grade electrical safety demonstrations