SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm.

SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.

Skyler Richardson, owner of SkyGarden, said, “SkyGardens started when I was 7 years old. My grandma got me a little 8 by 10 greenhouse.”

It all started on the Richardson family farm, where Skyler grew up. She watched as her family grew cotton year after year. Skyler’s grandma was the first and only customer of her eight-by-ten greenhouse; nicknamed “SkyGardens”. Although Skyler had a love for agriculture, she had dreams of going to law school until COVID changed the plan.

“I graduated in 2020 and I had a degree in history and criminal justice, and my plan had been to go to law school,” Richardson said.

After graduating from LCU, Skyler says testing centers shut down and her dream of going to law school drifted away, but the memories of her first greenhouse didn’t. So she pitched the idea of a flower farm to her family.

“I told them I think I could grow these flowers, and I told my parents that and they laughed. They were like Skyler, no, we can not grow flowers in West Texas,” Richardson said.

However, her family’s doubt didn’t last long. Skyler and her father began researching and building a new and improved greenhouse.

“We started growing in, I guess, spring of 2020 was our first little bitty harvest,” Richardson said.

After some trial and error, the flowers started to bloom, along with some new business opportunities.

“Last year, the director of floral over there at United, Bradley Gains, messaged me on Instagram and said have you ever thought about selling wholesale,” Skyler said.

SkyGardens started selling the West Texas-grown flowers to United floral departments all around Lubbock. To celebrate what Skyler calls a “miracle year,” they will be hosting an end-of-season celebration.

Skyler will be giving tours of the farm and teaching floral arranging classes. For more information on the SkyGardens celebration click here.

