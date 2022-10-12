Local Listings
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week.

SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.

Science and social studies teacher Marlena Garcia says, “Some of my students were actually like, this is really cool I want to do this, and I was like yeah, it’s something you can actually do when you get older.”

This is SPEC’S 22nd year hosting the demonstrations. They will continue through Thursday and about 1,000 students are expected to go home with the important lessons they learned about electrical safety.

