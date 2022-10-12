Tech basketball programs to host Monday Night Madness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech basketball programs will come together to host Monday Night Madness on Monday, October 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the free event that will showcase the women’s and men’s teams to students and fans as the 2022-23 season approaches.

Additional information for media coverage will be provided closer to the event.

The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will be introduced to the fans at 8 p.m. before short scrimmages from both teams. The scrimmages will be followed by a dunk contest featuring Kilah Freelon and Jojo Nworie from the women’s team and to be determined Red Raiders.

Following the dunk contest and singing of the Matador song, the teams will sign autographs on the concourse and a photo station with Mark Adams and Krista Gerlich will be set up from 9-10 p.m. inside Club Red.

Along with appearances from the basketball programs, student-athletes and coaches from other programs are expected to play a part in the celebration of Tech Athletics.

