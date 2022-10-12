Texas Tech’s Allen Theatre to host ‘An Evening with Fran Lebowitz’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an “important humorist in the classic tradition.” Purveyor of urban cool and unapologetically opinionated, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist who stars in the 2021 Emmy-nominated, limited Netflix documentary series, Pretend It’s a City (dir. by Martin Scorsese). Once named one of the year’s most stylish women by Vanity Fair, she remains a style icon. Lebowitz lives in New York City, as she does not believe that she would be allowed to live anywhere else.

Fran Lebowitz will be briefly interviewed onstage by award-winning journalist & Good Day Lubbock anchor and entertainment editor for FOX34 James Eppler, followed by a 60-minute Q&A with the audience.

Book signing following presentation.

General Admission

$20 individual$100 season tickets

Purchase individual and season tickets through all Select-A-Seat locations, call 806.770.2000 or visit www.selectaseatlubbock.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.