Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
The family of 17-year-old Dylan Montes says he was killed in an accidental shooting this...
Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting
A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock...
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd...
1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power