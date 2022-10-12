Local Listings
Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.

At the event, participants will enjoy tasting the delicious wines offered at English Newsom while learning about food-and-wine pairings as well as creating nutritious charcuterie boards. A grazing table will be provided by Heart & Soul Cuisine.

The cost is $40 per person, and the event will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at English Newsom Cellars located at 408 E. Woodrow Road in Lubbock. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vine-to-wine-tickets-427422561387 and is limited to the first 50 registrants.

or questions or additional information on registering, please contact the AgriLife Extension office of Lubbock County at 806-775-1740.

“This will be a fun night at the beautiful English Newsom Cellars tasting great wine, eating good food, and hearing from Texas Wine Industry experts,” said Cory Edwards, AgriLife Extension agent for Lubbock County.

The event will feature speakers Steve Newsom, owner at English Newsom Cellars, Daniel Hillin, AgriLife Extension viticulturist for the High Plains and West Texas, and Michael Cook, AgriLife Extension viticulturist for North Texas.”

“Join us for an exciting evening where we highlight excellent work of our grape producers and wine makers here in The High Plains of Texas. We will be pairing local Texas wines with amazing local charcuterie boards. This unique event is one that truly captures the essence of local wine in Texas right here in Lubbock.”

