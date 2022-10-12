Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Warm, sunny weather for the rest of the week, cold and rain for expected Sunday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A breezy and sunny Wednesday with a high of 78 degrees in Lubbock, even with a ‘cold’ front moving through the region with winds up to 32 mph. Behind that front temperatures will fall to the 40s for the central and northern South Plains. There could be some upper 30s in the northwest counties of Parmer and Castro.

Otherwise, Thursday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s in the city. However, the afternoon will be nice as mid-70s temperatures return as well as more sunshine. Winds will be breezy but not as strong as today from the south to southeast.

Warmer temperatures of low 80s return for Friday and into Saturday, but Sunday will bring a strong cold front and much colder temps and more rain for the area.

I expect Sunday through next Tuesday to be cloudy with good rain chances and afternoon temperatures that may remain in the upper 50s. The nighttime lows will also be cold as they stay in the low to mid-40s through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
Eleazar Singleterry, 39, charged with invasive visual recording.
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd...
1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock
The family of 17-year-old Dylan Montes says he was killed in an accidental shooting this...
Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
Occasional rain showers, an overcast sky, and chilly air, will characterize local weather...
Warm up, then cold front
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 10/12/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Oct. 12
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 10/12/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 12