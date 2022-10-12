Warm, sunny weather for the rest of the week, cold and rain for expected Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A breezy and sunny Wednesday with a high of 78 degrees in Lubbock, even with a ‘cold’ front moving through the region with winds up to 32 mph. Behind that front temperatures will fall to the 40s for the central and northern South Plains. There could be some upper 30s in the northwest counties of Parmer and Castro.

Otherwise, Thursday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s in the city. However, the afternoon will be nice as mid-70s temperatures return as well as more sunshine. Winds will be breezy but not as strong as today from the south to southeast.

Warmer temperatures of low 80s return for Friday and into Saturday, but Sunday will bring a strong cold front and much colder temps and more rain for the area.

I expect Sunday through next Tuesday to be cloudy with good rain chances and afternoon temperatures that may remain in the upper 50s. The nighttime lows will also be cold as they stay in the low to mid-40s through the middle of next week.

