Warm up, then cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving through the South Plains - KCBD viewing area this morning. The main weather feature with this front is gusty breezes. A second, stronger, cold front will bring more dramatic, significant, weather changes late this weekend.

Behind this morning’s cold front the gusty north breeze will continue through midday. Speeds will gradually diminish through the afternoon.

This afternoon will be sunny, the wind gradually diminishing, and with highs just a tad below average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

The air behind the front is dry but also not cold. This afternoon will be sunny, the wind gradually diminishing, and with highs just a tad below average for the date. Lubbock’s October 12 average high is 77°.

Tonight will be clear, dry, wind light, with temperatures dropping into the 60s just after sunset and into the 50s by around midnight. It’s going to get very chilly.

Thursday begins clear and very chilly. Lows will be in the 40s on the Caprock, including the Lubbock area, and in the 50s off the Cap (the eastern KCBD viewing area). Lubbock’s average low this time of year is 50°.

Thursday begins clear and very chilly. Lows will be just a tad below average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs similar to today. Winds will be light.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The early morning will be chilly. The afternoon very warm with highs mostly in the 80s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a breezy and very warm afternoon. Highs again will be mostly in the 80s.

The second, stronger, cold front is anticipated Saturday night. Rain showers are likely to begin behind the front by early Sunday.

Occasional rain showers, an overcast sky, and chilly air, will characterize local weather Sunday and Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

Occasional rain showers, an overcast sky, and chilly air, will characterize local weather Sunday and Monday. From Sunday through early Tuesday, at some point, rain is likely at your location. Currently, guidance suggests there may be locally heavy rain amounts.

Lubbock-area temperatures will peak in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday into Tuesday. Lows will drop into the 40s.

