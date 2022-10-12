WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor.

The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.

She said a turn of events led her to move to Lubbock last year. Though the help of Voice of Hope, she says she is now on the right path. She is clean of drugs and alcohol, employed and in school.

“So many people don’t realize that you’re in the grocery store with a survivor,” she said in the video, emphasizing that this happens in communities all across the area and across the nation.

The luncheon thanked the Lubbock community for the support they give to United Way, which provides funding to 23 Partner Agencies, including Voice of Hope.

This year’s campaign has raised more than $3 million so far, more than halfway to the annual goal.

