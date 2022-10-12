Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Parks master plan presented to council

21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

Former officer arrested for shooting

