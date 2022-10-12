Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Parks master plan presented to council

The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan

It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population

21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

DPS says Brian Armendariz was drunk when he veered into oncoming traffic and stuck 79-year-old Patricia Wingo’s SUV

She later died at the hospital

Former officer arrested for shooting

A former San Antonio police officer is in jail for shooting a teenage boy in a McDonald’s parking lot

James Brennand shot Erik Cantu multiple times as the teen tried to drive away

