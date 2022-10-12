Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Workforce Solutions South Plains hosts 22nd annual South Plains Career Expo

Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our 22nd Annual South Plains Career Expo on...
Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our 22nd Annual South Plains Career Expo on Thursday, October 20 from 9am to 12pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.(Workforce Solutions South Plains)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our 22nd Annual South Plains Career Expo on Thursday, October 20 from 9am to 12pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The South Plains Career Expo is the premier career-education event and the largest of its kind in West Texas. Thousands of high school juniors and seniors in this region are invited to explore potential career opportunities that match their interests and strengths. This annual expo brings together industry, education, and community and is designed to prepare students for college and career success.

The purpose of this event is for businesses and educational institutions to come together for these students to be able to explore all the different options that are available to them after they graduate from high school, whether that’s going straight into the workforce or pursuing a degree first. This is a way for them to learn about different career options and perhaps what education requirements it takes to get there. For the exhibitors it costs nothing but 3-4 hours of their time, but for the students it could change the course of their lives. They are the future of our workforce!

Partners: Workforce Solutions South Plains, Texas Workforce Commission (Jobs Y’all), South Plains College, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), South Plains Closing the Gaps P-20 Council, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, and Covenant Health.

WHO: High School Juniors and Seniors, Educators, Businesses, and Educational Institutions

WHAT: South Plains Career Expo

WHEN: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9am to 12pm

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401

WHY: To bring together industry, education, and community

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
The family of 17-year-old Dylan Montes says he was killed in an accidental shooting this...
Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting
A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock...
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

Latest News

Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
The festival will feature authors local to Lubbock, talks with book industry experts, writing...
Literary Lubbock and Lubbock libraries partner for Lubbock Book Festival
WATCH: Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies