Workforce Solutions South Plains hosts 22nd annual South Plains Career Expo

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our 22nd Annual South Plains Career Expo on Thursday, October 20 from 9am to 12pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The South Plains Career Expo is the premier career-education event and the largest of its kind in West Texas. Thousands of high school juniors and seniors in this region are invited to explore potential career opportunities that match their interests and strengths. This annual expo brings together industry, education, and community and is designed to prepare students for college and career success.

The purpose of this event is for businesses and educational institutions to come together for these students to be able to explore all the different options that are available to them after they graduate from high school, whether that’s going straight into the workforce or pursuing a degree first. This is a way for them to learn about different career options and perhaps what education requirements it takes to get there. For the exhibitors it costs nothing but 3-4 hours of their time, but for the students it could change the course of their lives. They are the future of our workforce!

Partners: Workforce Solutions South Plains, Texas Workforce Commission (Jobs Y’all), South Plains College, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), South Plains Closing the Gaps P-20 Council, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, and Covenant Health.

WHO: High School Juniors and Seniors, Educators, Businesses, and Educational Institutions

WHAT: South Plains Career Expo

WHEN: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9am to 12pm

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401

WHY: To bring together industry, education, and community

