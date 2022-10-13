Autumn: A time of weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Autumn, like Spring, is a time of changing weather. Temperature swings, some significant, are common. The season is mostly dry but typically punctuated by periods of precipitation. The current 7 Day Forecast is a prime example.

Autumn, like Spring, is a time of changing weather. The current 7 Day Forecast is a prime example. (KCBD First Alert)

Following yesterday morning’s cold front a reinforcing wave of cool air moved into the KCBD viewing area this morning.

It was a very chilly start to the day. Most of the South Plains dipped into the 40s. One of our chilliest mornings since May.

This afternoon will be mild. It will be sunny. Winds generally will remain less than 10 mph. Highs mostly will be in the low to mid-70s, ranging from near 70 degrees in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 70s in our southern communities.

We have another chilly night on the way. Tonight will be clear, dry, winds light, with lows in the upper 40s in the Lubbock area.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The early morning will be chilly. The afternoon very warm with highs mostly in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a breezy and very warm afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid-80s.

A strong cold front will move through our area Saturday night. Rain showers are likely to begin behind the front by early Sunday. I expect at some point Sunday through Monday rain will fall at your location.

Today’s data continues to indicate some moderate to heavy rain is likely.

Rain, an overcast sky, and chilly air, will characterize local weather Sunday and Monday.

Lubbock-area temperatures will peak in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday into Tuesday. Lows will drop into the 40s. Some of our chilliest weather of Fall. So far.

You can keep up with the latest in the forecast section (click/tap “10-Day”) here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app (free from your app/play store).

It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather. (KCBD First Alert)

$5,000 First Freeze Contest

It’s a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.