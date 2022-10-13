Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.

Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist at 82nd Street and I-27.

Officers found 51-year-old Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she later died.

Investigators say it appears the truck, driven by 66-year-old Luis Cisneros, was going west in the 9000 block of 82nd Street as Roe was attempting to cross on her bike from south to north when the two collided.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is on-going.

