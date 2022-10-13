Camp Mary White to host Blue Jean Brunch Saturday, Oct. 15
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Blue Jean Brunch will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 10am to 12:30pm at beautiful Art Canyon, located at 16716 CR2040. All proceeds go towards serving the mission of the Friends of Camp Mary White, Inc. a 501c3, which provides girls and women rustic outdoor experiences which foster confidence, independence, and leadership.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.