Covenant Health in Hobbs to resume services after water, rodent concern

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs reduced services and sent patients to other hospitals last week as they dealt with environmental and safety issues. The initial statement said the hospital was concerned about water quality and unsecured points of entry that may have let rodents into the facility.

After a voluntary review and mitigation of the two environmental issues, the hospital will resume services effective Thursday, Oct. 13.

In a statement released today, the water testing and reports came back normal and are within the state of New Mexico water quality testing guidelines. The water will continue to be tested for adequate levels of chlorine, which are “necessary to ensure water is safe for consumption and use in a hospital setting.”

As for the potential unsealed points of entry, the hospital facilities team is continuing to search for points of entry and has implemented a “robust extermination plan to continue removing any signs of rodents from the premises.” Hospital officials say they have determined they can resume providing a “healthy and safe environment” for patients, visitors, and caregivers.

Hospital officials say the facility was built on previously undeveloped land and these issues are to be expected with a new building.

