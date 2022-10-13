Hwy. 385 North of Levelland closed due to major crash

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Motorists are urged to avoid Hwy. 385 between Alaska Rd. and Brazil Rd. due to a major vehicle crash.

All traffic is detoured to side roads. TxDOT has closed the roadway.

Avoid the area as emergency crews are on the scene for an accident investigation.

One person was airlifted to Lubbock and another was taken by EMS.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Texas DPS, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, Levelland Police, TxDOT, EMS, and other emergency responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.