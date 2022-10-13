Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clifton

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clifton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Staff says he is smart, goofy and good-natured. He also loves to be with his human and is very loyal. Clifton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd...
1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock
Eleazar Singleterry, 39, charged with invasive visual recording.
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Latest News

Meet Clifton! He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Clifton
Meet Chandler! He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for almost three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler
Meet Chandler! He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for almost three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler
Meet Black Cherry! She is a three-year-old Labrador/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry