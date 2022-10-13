KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clifton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clifton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Staff says he is smart, goofy and good-natured. He also loves to be with his human and is very loyal. Clifton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.