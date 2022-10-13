Let’s Go Casual for the Kids at UMC, Wednesday, Oct. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s time again to wear jeans for a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, but we’re not calling this ‘Miracle Jeans Day’ anymore.

Too many people wear jeans to work anyway, so now, it’s “Go Casual for the Kids” on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Ask your boss if you can pay $5 to go casual for the kids.

Then, if you scan the QR code, below, you can arrange for the number of stickers you’ll need to explain why everyone in your office is wearing jeans or shorts or whatever at your bank or school or place of business.

This event raises about $5,000 every year. Best of all, all the money stays here in Lubbock to buy equipment and special services for the kids at UMC Children’s Hospital.

Check out this flyer and QR code for all you need to know.

