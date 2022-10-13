Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Let’s Go Casual for the Kids at UMC, Wednesday, Oct. 19

By Karin McCay
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s time again to wear jeans for a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, but we’re not calling this ‘Miracle Jeans Day’ anymore.

Too many people wear jeans to work anyway, so now, it’s “Go Casual for the Kids” on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Ask your boss if you can pay $5 to go casual for the kids.

Then, if you scan the QR code, below, you can arrange for the number of stickers you’ll need to explain why everyone in your office is wearing jeans or shorts or whatever at your bank or school or place of business.

This event raises about $5,000 every year. Best of all, all the money stays here in Lubbock to buy equipment and special services for the kids at UMC Children’s Hospital.

Check out this flyer and QR code for all you need to know.

It’s time again to wear jeans for a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, but we’re not...
It’s time again to wear jeans for a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, but we’re not calling this ‘Miracle Jeans Day’ anymore.(UMC Health System)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Armendariz, 21
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
Eleazar Singleterry, 39, charged with invasive visual recording.
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd...
1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock

Latest News

Healthwise - go casual for CMN
Healthwise - go casual for Children's Miracle Network
Healthwise - Flu and covid shot
Healthwise - Flu and covid shot
Home Instead is providing resources for the 'Sandwich Generation', a growing population of...
The ‘Sandwich Generation:’ Home Instead providing resources for caregivers caring for aging parents
Public health officials urge people to get the flu shot to protect against the virus
Vaccinations urged as flu activity expected to increase