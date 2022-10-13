LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days.

Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on good communication.

“Makes you really put safety first, whenever you go to someone else’s system in unfamiliar territory,” Cain said. “Trees down, crushed cars, houses, lines down everywhere.”

The crews restored power to thousands in Florida.

Anthony Reynolds is a power line foreman for LP&L. He said they had to adjust to the environment.

“Things that we don’t have here, like pine trees and palm trees and there’s frogs that get in the open wire and that’s, that’s our squirrels. When we have outages, it’s squirrels,” Reynolds said. “There, it’s frogs.”

The long travel days were the most difficult part for him.

“Three days back was pretty tough after you’ve been there for that long, doing all your 16-hour days,” Reynolds said. “Just ready to be home.”

The hot, humid climate was challenging, but the gratitude of people who had their power restored made it worth it.

“Every time you got power on, people cheering, telling you thank you. We flew a Texas flag down there, so everybody knew where we were from,” Reynolds said.

LP&L vehicles with Texas flag in Florida after Hurricane Ian (Lubbock Power and Light)

Brady Anderson is the Supervisor of Transmission and Distribution. He said after five days of replacing poles and transformers, Floridians expressed their gratitude with tears.

“It was it was an honor to represent Lubbock and show them what we’re all about,” Anderson said.

For Anderson, helping in unique situations like these is what the job is all about.

“Go help your brother lineman in another place,” Anderson said. “One of these days, we’re going to need the same, it’s not if, it’s when.”

The Florida crew said it gave them peace of mind knowing that back home in Lubbock, their team was equipped to maintain the Lubbock system.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.