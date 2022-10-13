Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market accepting SNAP benefits for final weekend of 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People who receive SNAP benefits now have a chance to use them at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market, though time is running out.

The last weekend of the market will be Saturday, Oct. 15, but visitors will be allowed to use their SNAP benefits as a kind of trial run for next year.

“I had a woman who cried and hugged me, and said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever used SNAP ever in my life,” Sarah Castro, access manager for the West Texas Sustainable Food Center, said.

The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market now accepts SNAP benefits and offers something called Double Up Food Bucks. These food bucks provide a dollar-for-dollar match for anyone using SNAP, up to $30 a day.

“It invites everybody, no matter what is going on in your life at the moment,” Castro said. “This is a place for food and you’re welcome here.”

Going into the market’s last weekend of the year, organizers said this time provides a bit of a trial run before they promote it heavily next season.

They have offered this for beneficiaries for the last few weeks, and they have welcomed it.

“People gather around food,” Castro said. “The location is really ideal being that it sort of touches all demographics here in this area.”

Castro has been trying to get this program off the ground at this market for a while. Her goal is to help those who may not have easy access to healthy and affordable food.

“I guess really we had to be convinced, or I had to be convinced that it was a good thing for everybody,” farmers market manager Larry Simmons said.

For Simmons, it took some time, but organizers eventually came around.

“(Castro) is extraordinarily persuasive with her arguments on why we should do this,” Simmons said.

While nationwide the use of SNAP benefits is decreasing, so is the allotment for those who need it.

“Most of the time, this is a temporary situation for people,” Castro said. “They go and they need help and I think that when you need help, it doesn’t mean that you should have to compromise on your health.”

Going into the last weekend of the season, Simmons said, this test provides an opportunity to promote the program in other places, including the markets in Wolfforth, Plainview and Tulia.

“We want to make sure that people have a chance to take advantage of these programs, learn more about these programs,” Simmons said.

Now, they are looking forward to the opportunities for next season, hoping this change will bring in more people and help provide healthy food to SNAP users.

