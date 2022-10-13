Local Listings
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life

Lacey Steele being recognized by Lubbock ISD
Lacey Steele being recognized by Lubbock ISD(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field.

The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game.

Lacey Steele says, “It is one of those one-in-a-million circumstances you don’t often think you will be put in.”

The first-year assistant athletic trainer was put under pressure when 14-year-old Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a Monterey High School football game.

“I had my head down trying to catch my breath but when he is talking you got to look at him,” Ward said. “So as soon as I lifted my head up I just lost vision and I just fell back.”

Zaidyn was in cardiac arrest. The coaching staff quickly called Lacey over and she began working to save his life.

“Luckily, I just followed my instincts, and I had that AED right next to me and we were able to get him safely and get CPR going and everything worked out,” Steele said.

Zaidyn was shocked with a defibrillator and then regained consciousness.

“When Zaidyn came around and started breathing, it was just one of the biggest reliefs of my life,” Steele said.

After a scary night for both Lacey and Zaidyn’s family, he was taken to Cook Children’s to determine what caused the incident. Doctors ran some tests, and Zaidyn and his family received some bad news.

“He has a rare heart condition, so Zaidyn’s heart is working like an elderly person. Which is kind of rare for a 14-year-old,” Zaidyn’s mother, Cassandra Combs, said,

Zaidyn is set to go back to Fort Worth to find out if he will need open heart surgery. Ward and his family say that without Lacey’s quick action he may not have lived.

“I am very thankful that she saved my life,” Ward said.

As for Lacey, she says she was just doing her job.

“It really puts purpose into what you do every day, makes it really worth it, makes you want to be at work,” Steele said.

