Malouf’s to hold fashion event to benefit Ballet Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event Friday, Oct. 14 from 6pm until 8pm to benefit Ballet Lubbock.

The latest fall fashions will be on display at Lubbock’s oldest fine apparel store during the evening and a portion of the proceeds from all purchases will go directly to Ballet Lubbock.

Ballet Lubbock is busy preparing for their annual production of The Nutcracker with performances running from December 8 through December 11 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts.

Malouf’s is located in the Kingsgate South Shopping Center and has been serving Lubbock since 1949.

