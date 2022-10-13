Reese Golf Course to host Tee It Up for Kids Golf Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us as we celebrate the 1st Annual Golf Tournament for Tee It Up for Kids with H&S Pressure. All proceeds will benefit the ABC Pro Rodeo and Ambucs. These organizations have helped children’s charities all over the High Plains!

4 man scramble $500 per team

50% pay out, three flights

Pays 1st & 2nd place

Last place in each flight gets their money back

Register at www.teeitup806.com or call 806-722-3202

SPONSORS ARE ALSO NEEDED

Gold Sponsor $1,500 - 1 team, XL banner at the clubhouse, name on Ambucs/ABC Pro Rodeo social media, website, and event banner

Silver Sponsor $1,200 - 1 team, hole sponsorship, name listed on social media, website, and may provide all golfers with gift in goodie bags

Bronze Sponsor $1,000 - 1 team, hole sponsorship, a sign at a hole, and recognized on social media

Hole Sponsor $200 - a sign on any holePlease reach out and sign up! Let’s raise some money for children all across the High Plains!!!

