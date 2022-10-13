Local Listings
Reese Golf Course to host Tee It Up for Kids Golf Tournament

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us as we celebrate the 1st Annual Golf Tournament for Tee It Up for Kids with H&S Pressure. All proceeds will benefit the ABC Pro Rodeo and Ambucs. These organizations have helped children’s charities all over the High Plains!

  • 4 man scramble $500 per team
  • 50% pay out, three flights
  • Pays 1st & 2nd place
  • Last place in each flight gets their money back

Register at www.teeitup806.com or call 806-722-3202

SPONSORS ARE ALSO NEEDED

  • Gold Sponsor $1,500 - 1 team, XL banner at the clubhouse, name on Ambucs/ABC Pro Rodeo social media, website, and event banner
  • Silver Sponsor $1,200 - 1 team, hole sponsorship, name listed on social media, website, and may provide all golfers with gift in goodie bags
  • Bronze Sponsor $1,000 - 1 team, hole sponsorship, a sign at a hole, and recognized on social media
  • Hole Sponsor $200 - a sign on any holePlease reach out and sign up! Let’s raise some money for children all across the High Plains!!!

