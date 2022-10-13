Local Listings
Slaton St. Joseph to host annual Sausage Festival, Oktoberfest on Oct. 15

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest and Sausage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The festival will feature live music and draft German beer from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with bulk sausage available for sale from 9 to 11 a.m. There is no cover charge, but beer, wine and food will be sold.

Music acts will include Element, the JoJo DiSalvo Band, Dave Martinez, Drew Cypert, Casey Heckman, and Donny Cadra.

The Sausage Festival and Oktoberfest is a yearly tradition hosted by the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton dating back to 1969. The parishioners of the church make nearly 10,000 pounds of sausage for the event every year.

Get more information at www.slatonsausage.com.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest and Sausage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15.(Facebook)

