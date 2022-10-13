Sunday rain and cold front caps week of warm temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly start to the morning with lows in the 40s over most of the South Plains, including 46 degrees in Lubbock. The afternoon rebounded under sunny skies and light winds with afternoon temps in the 70s.

Friday will bring sunny skies, breezy winds, and warmer afternoon temperatures. Over the area, the afternoon temps should range from the mid-70s northwest to the low 80s in the southeast counties.

By Saturday, clouds will slowly increase into the region, however, the temperatures will be warmer with some 80s returning by the afternoon. Clouds will blanket the area by Sunday into early next week.

Rain chances, including some heavy thunderstorms, will begin to impact the South Plains by late Saturday into Sunday with rain expected through Monday night.

With the return of rain and a cold front, temperatures will be much colder by Sunday and stay chilly into Wednesday of next week.

