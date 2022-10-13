Local Listings
Taco Bell’s nacho fries are back for a limited time

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.
The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Nacho fries are back on Taco Bell’s menu for a limited time – and with a new topping.

Starting Oct. 13, Taco Bell will be offering “loaded Truff nacho fries,” teaming up with popular sauce brand Truff for a spicy collaboration.

The loaded fries are topped with marinated steak and Truff’s hot sauce.

The item will be available for the next two weeks or while supplies last.

The original nacho fries with cheese sauce will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Gray News. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

