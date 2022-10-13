Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash
- Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV near 66th and Indiana
- One person was seriously injured and EMS treated another person for minor injuries
- Read more here: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash
- A bicyclist was seriously injured during a crash Wednesday morning near 82nd and the Interstate
- The cause of the crash remains under investigation
- More here: 1 seriously injured in crash involving bicyclist in South Lubbock
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million
- A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims
- Jones spent years claiming the massacre of 20 children and six adults was staged
- Details here: Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Student loan forgiveness lawsuit
- A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
- Six states say the Biden Administration does not have the authority to grant student loan forgiveness
- Read more here: Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
