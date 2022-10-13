Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV near 66th and Indiana

One person was seriously injured and EMS treated another person for minor injuries

Bicyclist seriously injured in crash

A bicyclist was seriously injured during a crash Wednesday morning near 82nd and the Interstate

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million

A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims

Jones spent years claiming the massacre of 20 children and six adults was staged

Student loan forgiveness lawsuit

A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Six states say the Biden Administration does not have the authority to grant student loan forgiveness

