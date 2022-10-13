Local Listings
Thursday morning traffic redirected by LPD mapping investigations

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Lubbock Police Department vehicles(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The investigations will begin in the 4700 block of Avenue Q. The following traffic changes will occur:

Northbound travel in the right and center lanes of Ave Q between 46th and 48th street will closed. The left lane will remain open.

The center turn lane will be closed between 46th and 48th street.

Southbound travel in the left lane between 46th and 48th street will be closed. The center and right lanes will remain open.

This operation is expected to last approximately 1 hour.

The final investigation will be in the 4300 block of 19th street. The following traffic changes will occur:

Westbound travel on 19th street will be closed in the left and center lane. The right lane will remain open along with the right turn lane coming from Marsha Sharp Freeway that merges with 19th Street.

Eastbound traffic on 19th street in the left and center lanes will be closed from Quaker to just east of Peoria Avenue. The right lane and the lane to enter Marsha Sharp Freeway will remain open for travel.

This operation is expected to last approximately 1 hour. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

