Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

TTU Men’s Basketball picked 5th in Big 12 preseason poll

The Red Raiders finished third last season in the conference standings after going 12-6 in Big...
The Red Raiders finished third last season in the conference standings after going 12-6 in Big 12 play, including a perfect 9-0 record at home.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech has been picked fifth in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll which was announced on Thursday and reflects the votes of the league’s head coaches. The Red Raiders finished third last season in the conference standings after going 12-6 in Big 12 play, including a perfect 9-0 record at home.

Baylor received five first-place votes and totaled 77 points to edge out Kansas for the top spot in the 2022-23 preseason poll. The Jayhawks had four first-place nods and 73 points to place second. Texas was picked third with the final first-place vote and 64 points. TCU was chosen fourth followed by a tie for fifth between Oklahoma State and Tech. The remainder of the poll included Oklahoma in seventh, Iowa State eighth, West Virginia ninth and Kansas State 10th.

Along with the poll, the Big 12 announced its preseason team on Wednesday with Kevin Obanor and Fardaws Aimaq being named honorable mention selections. The Red Raiders are set to open their season on Monday, November 7 against Northwestern State and will open Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve against TCU in Fort Worth. Along with finishing third in the Big 12 standings last season, Tech advanced to the Big 12 Championship Final for the second time in program history before falling to KU. The Red Raiders return only three players from last year’s team, with Obanor being the only returning starter.

Tech was picked fourth in the 2021-22 preseason poll.

The Big 12 has won the last two national championships as Kansas brought home the 2022 trophy following Baylor’s title in 2021. Big 12 teams have played in the last four Final Fours and the last three national championship games. The Big 12 is the first conference to win back-to-back national championships since 2009 and 2010 and is the only conference to have three different teams play in three consecutive championship games. Sixty percent of Big 12 institutions have advanced to the Final Four since 2002, the highest percentage among conferences.

Head coaches and student-athletes from each team will appear at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff, presented by Old Trapper in Kansas City on Wednesday, October 19. Tech will be represented by Fardaws Aimaq, De’Vion Harmon and Obanor along with Adams. Interviews from the event will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 9:00 a.m. - Noon CT. The regular season will start on Monday, November 7 with conference play beginning on New Year’s Eve. 2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1. Baylor (5) 77

2. Kansas (4) 73

3. Texas (1) 64

4. TCU 58

T5. Oklahoma State 42

T5. Texas Tech 42

7. Oklahoma 32

8. Iowa State 30

9. West Virginia 20

10. Kansas State 12

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified
Eleazar Singleterry, 39, charged with invasive visual recording.
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Latest News

Texas Tech will have another opportunity this weekend to claim a road victory over a Top 25...
Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31
Texas Tech to face #7 OK State
Texas Tech to face #7 OK State
Texas to Jones AT&T Stadium
TTU Football announces second sellout of the season for home game against Baylor
Source: KCBD Video
Red Raiders fall to OSU on the road