TTU Men’s Basketball picked 5th in Big 12 preseason poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech has been picked fifth in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll which was announced on Thursday and reflects the votes of the league’s head coaches. The Red Raiders finished third last season in the conference standings after going 12-6 in Big 12 play, including a perfect 9-0 record at home.

Baylor received five first-place votes and totaled 77 points to edge out Kansas for the top spot in the 2022-23 preseason poll. The Jayhawks had four first-place nods and 73 points to place second. Texas was picked third with the final first-place vote and 64 points. TCU was chosen fourth followed by a tie for fifth between Oklahoma State and Tech. The remainder of the poll included Oklahoma in seventh, Iowa State eighth, West Virginia ninth and Kansas State 10th.

Along with the poll, the Big 12 announced its preseason team on Wednesday with Kevin Obanor and Fardaws Aimaq being named honorable mention selections. The Red Raiders are set to open their season on Monday, November 7 against Northwestern State and will open Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve against TCU in Fort Worth. Along with finishing third in the Big 12 standings last season, Tech advanced to the Big 12 Championship Final for the second time in program history before falling to KU. The Red Raiders return only three players from last year’s team, with Obanor being the only returning starter.

Tech was picked fourth in the 2021-22 preseason poll.

The Big 12 has won the last two national championships as Kansas brought home the 2022 trophy following Baylor’s title in 2021. Big 12 teams have played in the last four Final Fours and the last three national championship games. The Big 12 is the first conference to win back-to-back national championships since 2009 and 2010 and is the only conference to have three different teams play in three consecutive championship games. Sixty percent of Big 12 institutions have advanced to the Final Four since 2002, the highest percentage among conferences.

Head coaches and student-athletes from each team will appear at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff, presented by Old Trapper in Kansas City on Wednesday, October 19. Tech will be represented by Fardaws Aimaq, De’Vion Harmon and Obanor along with Adams. Interviews from the event will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 9:00 a.m. - Noon CT. The regular season will start on Monday, November 7 with conference play beginning on New Year’s Eve. 2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1. Baylor (5) 77

2. Kansas (4) 73

3. Texas (1) 64

4. TCU 58

T5. Oklahoma State 42

T5. Texas Tech 42

7. Oklahoma 32

8. Iowa State 30

9. West Virginia 20

10. Kansas State 12

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

