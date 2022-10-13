Wayland No. 8 among colleges offering online Spanish degrees

PLAINVEIW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University is ranked No. 8 on the 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees list released by OnlineU.org.

Schools must be regionally or nationally accredited and offer at least one fully online degree in Spanish to be considered for the list. Wayland has offered an online degree in Spanish for more than five years.

“I think it’s great that Wayland is recognized as an affordable institution to study Spanish online,” said Dr. Joshua Mora, Joachim Endowed Professor of Spanish. “It’s great for our students that we have received this recognition, and it certainly helps our recruiting efforts.”

“For prospective students interested in learning the Spanish language, pursuing an online bachelor’s degree in Spanish may be an excellent decision,” OnlineU.org states. “Online programs cover topics such as grammar and composition, Spanish culture, and how to teach in Spanish. In today’s society, being a bilingual speaker can provide many career opportunities beyond monolingual speakers.”

