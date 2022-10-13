Local Listings
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank

Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury for obtaining...
Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury for obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock using someone else’s information.(Randall County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information.

According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62 from City Bank to purchase a car, using information belonging to someone identified in the indictment as “C.R.”

To obtain the loan, Benedetti is accused of presenting a counterfeit Texas driver’s license with her photograph, but with C.R.’s identifying information. Benedetti also allegedly signed application documents, including the promissory note under C.R.’s name.

Benedetti is also accused of being in possession of stolen mail after authorities discovered checks and mail belonging to someone identified in the indictment as “M.P.”

Benedetti is currently facing charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, making false statements to a bank, and possession of stolen mail.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention, believing that Benedetti poses a serious risk to flee or attempting to obstruct justice.

Benedetti is currently detained in the Randall County Jail on a combined $58,000 bond.

