2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th

Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic.

LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

LPD is advising that motorists avoid the area as responders work the scene of the crash.

This story is developing.

