88-year-old dies in Scurry Co. crash

An 88-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County.
An 88-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An 88-year-old man died at UMC after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County.

On Oct. 4 just after 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Safety responded to a serious crash north of Dunn.

Parker Ferrell of Colorado City was driving a truck north on State Highway 208. Another truck pulling a trailer, driven by 43-year-old Jesse Garcia, was driving south.

Ferrell’s truck crossed the dividing strip and into the southbound lane.

Garcia steered onto the shoulder to avoid Ferrell’s vehicle, but Garcia’s truck was struck.

Ferrell suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC.

He died the following day.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

