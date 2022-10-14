Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.(KCBD)
By Karin McCay
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.

Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life.

You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering from a stroke a year ago. The stroke left him paralyzed on one side. He had to relearn to walk and talk with Cyndi, his wife, at his side.

After the story aired, we learned so much more about Dr. Boris. Dozens of families shared their memories of him; kids who remembered that they didn’t want to stop going to him when they turned 18, mothers who saved notes from him that were special.

There were also many comments like this one: “Jeff got sick Christmas Eve. The office was closed, but he said to bring him to their home.”

Cyndi said Glenn made house calls at their own home, turning the dining room into an exam room to check on kids after hours.

Dr. Boris was also a veteran who served in the Air Force.

He died on Sept. 27 at the age of 79.

A memorial mass with military honors will be held Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 9821 Frankford Avenue in Lubbock.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified
Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
Eleazar Singleterry, 39, charged with invasive visual recording.
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

It’s time again to wear jeans for a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, but we’re not...
Let’s Go Casual for the Kids at UMC, Wednesday, Oct. 19
Healthwise - go casual for CMN
Healthwise - go casual for Children's Miracle Network
Healthwise - Flu and covid shot
Healthwise - Flu and covid shot
Home Instead is providing resources for the 'Sandwich Generation', a growing population of...
The ‘Sandwich Generation:’ Home Instead providing resources for caregivers caring for aging parents