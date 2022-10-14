Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.

Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life.

You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering from a stroke a year ago. The stroke left him paralyzed on one side. He had to relearn to walk and talk with Cyndi, his wife, at his side.

After the story aired, we learned so much more about Dr. Boris. Dozens of families shared their memories of him; kids who remembered that they didn’t want to stop going to him when they turned 18, mothers who saved notes from him that were special.

There were also many comments like this one: “Jeff got sick Christmas Eve. The office was closed, but he said to bring him to their home.”

Cyndi said Glenn made house calls at their own home, turning the dining room into an exam room to check on kids after hours.

Dr. Boris was also a veteran who served in the Air Force.

He died on Sept. 27 at the age of 79.

A memorial mass with military honors will be held Saturday morning, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 9821 Frankford Avenue in Lubbock.

