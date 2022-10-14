Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Levelland animal control officer dies

Five dead in mass shooting

Cruz gets life without parole

Prices continue to rise

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

Latest News

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury for obtaining...
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank
Haley Benedetti
Woman accused of using fake I.D. for car loan
Kaila Riojas died in a crash on her moped.
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped