Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

Levelland animal control officer dies

An Animal Control officer died and another seriously injured after a crash yesterday just north of Levelland

Police say their vehicle was parked on the side of Highway 385 when it was hit by a pickup truck

Five dead in mass shooting

Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina

Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested

Cruz gets life without parole

A jury recommended that Stoneman Douglas school shooter Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life without parole

The sentence came after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty

Prices continue to rise

A new Labor Department report says inflation is now at 8.2%, down from 9% in June

Food prices rose last month offsetting a nearly 5% drop in gas prices

