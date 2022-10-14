Injuries reported in crash involving tractor and pickup truck in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash near North Quaker Ave. and FM 2641, which is directly west of the Lubbock Airport, between I-27 and Clovis Rd.

The crash happened around 4 p.m.

At least one person has been injured in the crash, according to initial reports.

New Deal Fire, EMS, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

A tractor and a pickup crashed on North Quaker Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County. (KCBD NewsChannel 11 Peyton Toups)

