Injuries reported in crash involving tractor and pickup truck in North Lubbock

By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash near North Quaker Ave. and FM 2641, which is directly west of the Lubbock Airport, between I-27 and Clovis Rd.

The crash happened around 4 p.m.

At least one person has been injured in the crash, according to initial reports.

New Deal Fire, EMS, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

