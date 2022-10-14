Injuries reported in crash involving tractor and pickup truck in North Lubbock
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash near North Quaker Ave. and FM 2641, which is directly west of the Lubbock Airport, between I-27 and Clovis Rd.
The crash happened around 4 p.m.
At least one person has been injured in the crash, according to initial reports.
New Deal Fire, EMS, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.