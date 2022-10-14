Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Jamie Lee Curtis says she will not return to the franchise after ‘Halloween Ends’

Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has officially had her last encounter with the relentless killer Michael Myers.

On Wednesday, the actress confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that her performance as “Final Girl” Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends” will mark her last appearance in the “Halloween” film franchise.

In the interview, Kimmel even goes as far as pulling out a document and having Curtis confirm, in writing, that she will not be returning to the franchise.

Curtis’ status as a scream queen seems to run in the family, as her mother, Janet Leigh, was in Alfred Hitchcock’s slasher classic “Psycho.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.(MTV)

In 1978, Curtis followed in her mother’s footsteps by taking on the role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s genre classic “Halloween.” She would reprise the role throughout the next 44 years in various films in the franchise, starting with the film’s first sequel, “Halloween II,” in 1981. It would be almost 20 years before she was brought back to the role in 1998′s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.”

With her character’s apparent death in 2002′s “Halloween: Resurrection,” it seemed like Curtis’ time in the series was over. However, like the masked bogeyman at the center of the franchise, Curtis’ character wouldn’t stay dead and returned yet again for the soft reboot/retcon of the Halloween series titled “Halloween.”

The 2018 movie also kickstarted a new trilogy which made Curtis’ role as Laurie Strode once again a lead character. The trilogy included 2021′s “Halloween Kills” and concluded with this year’s “Halloween Ends.”

To further immortalize her impact in film, Curtis had her hand and shoe prints left in cement at the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified
Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
Eleazar Singleterry, 39, charged with invasive visual recording.
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect ‘contained’
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
The City of Slaton proposed 23 amendments to the Slaton City Charter
Slaton city leaders hope to regain trust with 23 proposed charter amendments
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players