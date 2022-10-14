KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the shy dogs at the shelter. Greystone is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

