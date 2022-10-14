Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the shy dogs at the shelter. Greystone is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clifton.

