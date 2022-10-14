Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385.

Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said, “The effort on the scene was very cooperative between fire, EMS, and the nature of some of the injuries, even some of the sheriff’s deputies were involved in giving emergency medical treatment to those involved.”

While State Troopers investigate what led up to the crash, Levelland’s law enforcement is grieving.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said, “Our Levelland police department has been struck with this tragic event once again and we are mourning the loss of our senior ACO.”

Animal Control is part of the Levelland Police Department, and Chief Garcia is asking the Hockley County community to unite and support each other in this tough time.

“Just as they did July 15, they have continued to step up and offer whatever kind of assistance that we have required or what we have asked for,” Garcia said.

Some of those volunteers include rescue centers and animal control agencies who will help make up for this loss. For the rest of the community, Chief Garcia is asking for foster homes for animals in the department’s custody. He urges drivers to be more cautious on the roadway.

“Be cautious, be aware of flashing lights when we are doing our job out there on those major highways,” Garcia said.

Officer Corder remains at UMC in critical condition. The city has set up a special account at Prosperity Bank to support Goforth and Corder’s families. You can contribute at any location by asking to donate to the Blue & You Levelland Police special account.

