Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man who survived a rollover west of Lovington was killed moments later as he was walking in a bar ditch and was hit by another vehicle.

New Mexico State Police say just after midnight on Oct. 13, troopers were called to Gill Road and Megert Lane, west of Lovington for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When Troopers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Jesus L. Montoya had crashed and rolled his Chevrolet Pickup on Gill Rd. The pickup landed in the middle of Gill Rd. Montoya got out of the pickup and was walking in the bar ditch.

A 42-year-old Lovington woman was traveling North on Gill Rd. and came up on the crashed pickup in the middle of the road. She swerved into the bar ditch to avoid hitting the truck and Montoya was struck by the vehicle.

Montoya was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced deceased.

The Lovington woman was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
Kaila Riojas died in a crash on her moped.
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped

Latest News

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Covenant Health in Hobbs to resume services after water, rodent concern
Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives are back in custody following their recent arrests....
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in Louisiana and Iowa
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Thursday over new federal...
Paxton Launches “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” Coalition to Help Fight Opioid Epidemic, Especially Among Young People and Student Athletes
FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth,...
Former Angels communications director Eric Kay sentenced to 22 years in Tyler Skaggs overdose case