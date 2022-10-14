Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man who survived a rollover west of Lovington was killed moments later as he was walking in a bar ditch and was hit by another vehicle.

New Mexico State Police say just after midnight on Oct. 13, troopers were called to Gill Road and Megert Lane, west of Lovington for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When Troopers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Jesus L. Montoya had crashed and rolled his Chevrolet Pickup on Gill Rd. The pickup landed in the middle of Gill Rd. Montoya got out of the pickup and was walking in the bar ditch.

A 42-year-old Lovington woman was traveling North on Gill Rd. and came up on the crashed pickup in the middle of the road. She swerved into the bar ditch to avoid hitting the truck and Montoya was struck by the vehicle.

Montoya was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced deceased.

The Lovington woman was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

