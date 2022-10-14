Lubbock residents fed up with code violations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock residents in the Bayless-Adkins neighborhood claim code violations are getting out of hand.

One resident, who simply identified herself as Harris, says she had been in contact with the city over the violations before.

“I’ve called the city many times about my neighbors because they keep a lot of junk around the house,” Harris said.

That’s just one of the complaints we heard as we went door to door in the Bayless-Adkins neighborhood. Harris says code violations in the neighborhood aren’t being addressed. Now it’s causing problems on her property.

“I’m seeing more rats now, and a whole bunch of cats,” Harris said.

Another problem she claims landlords aren’t keeping up with is maintenance on rental homes in the area.

“That house is empty, the yard should be kept up,” Harris said. “If they want to sell them they need to cut the yards.”

Stuart Walker, with the codes department, says she is absolutely right.

“It really depends on the violation, and it depends on the property owner who is going to have to take care of the violations,” Walker said. “Weeds and rubbish, if we send out a notice, they have seven days to come into compliance. If they don’t, then we utilize our private contractors to go out and do those mowings or the rubbish pickups.

That process could take weeks if the city has to pick up the slack for property owners. Partly due to a shortage in manpower.

“I’ve got a limited number of contractors,” Walker said. “I lost a bunch of my guys through covid and through the drought. They’ve gone to find other things.”

Another eyesore is the remnants of the Falcon Cove Town Homes that burned down back in June.

“I get tired of seeing that,” Harris said. “I have never seen nobody. One morning I heard something like some stuff dumping so I’m like, ‘Okay they’re cleaning it up,’ no it wasn’t that. That has never been touched. They just fenced it around and left it alone. "

She says it’s dangerous to have young kids around in the neighborhood.

“I’ve heard people talking about it,” Harris said. “I’ve called on that too because I’m tired of looking at it, but nothing has been done yet.”

It may be harder to find the owner of that property. One resident tells us the former owners sold the complex earlier this week, though Walker says the city is already taking steps to get the property cleaned up.

“We’re preparing a case to go to our structural standards court so we can get an order,” Walker said. “We have to get an order from a municipal court judge to be able to go in and clean the rest of that off.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.