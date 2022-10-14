Local Listings
Music, education and politics: ‘Little Joe’ Hernandez shares excitement before Lubbock performance

Music in Lubbock, education and politics are some topics Tejano legend “Little Joe” Hernandez is more than comfortable discussing.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Music in Lubbock, education and politics; those are some topics Tejano legend “Little Joe” Hernandez touched on ahead of his upcoming performance in Lubbock.

He was available to talk with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for a few minutes to promote his headlining performance for Magic 106.5′s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday.

Last minute preparations are underway for a very special Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Radio station, Magic 106.5 is putting on its first event like this, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, inside Crystals Night Club at 2407 Cornell St.

This plan has been in the works since before the pandemic, but kept getting pushed back. Now, with no weekend Texas Tech football game and the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, organizers say this is the perfect time to host this.

The event includes two very special performers, award-winning Tejano artists Shelly Lares and “Little Joe” Hernandez.

For Lares, it is the last time she will perform in Lubbock before she retires to start a new career in nursing.

For Little Joe, this is one of a handful of times he has visited Lubbock. And because it comes as Hispanic Heritage Month comes to and end and close to his birthday, he said this visit is very special.

