Source to Solution 2022: A Journey of Recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Source to Solution Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Source to Solution is a symposium on addiction highlighting prevention and recovery. The goal of the day is to bring together anyone interested in creating community change across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas.

Conference Schedule:

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.-Registration (includes breakfast and latte bar)

9 a.m.-Opening Remarks

9:30 a.m.-Dr. Crystal Collier, Ph.D., LPC-S

10:15 a.m.-Larry Vanderwoude, BS, LCDC

11 a.m.-Jaa’far Abdullah

11:45 a.m.-Lunch

12:15 p.m.-Lunch Panel-Local Resources and Services

1 p.m.-Workshop Block 1

Room 102: Substance Use Screening & Interventions with Adolescents across West Texas-Dr. Zach Sneed, Ph.D., CRC, LCDC, BC-TMH and Dr. Sarah Wakefield

Attendees will gain an understanding on substance use across West Texas. This presentation will specifically discuss the substance use screening and intervention process for adolescents.

Room 103: “Why should I consider doing anything different?”-Jonathan Edwards, M.Ed., LPC, CPS, JSO

This workshop will describe the effects substance misuse/use, psychosocial factors, positive relationships and overall wellbeing can have on determining an adolescent’s future.

Room 104/105: March of Dimes-Beyond Labels: A session with tools for HCPs & professionals to reduce stigma towards women & families with maternal mental health & substance disorders

**This will be 3-hour workshop from 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and covers 3 of the 4 workshop blocks. Attendees will remain in this session for the duration and will need to register for this workshop separately from Source to Solution.** You only need to register ONCE for this 3-block workshop.

Room 106: This is your brain.. this is your brain on drugs: How our neurological approach has changed since the 80s-Cole Watts, LCSW, LCDC

This presentation will take a deep and meaningful dive into recovery. Post presentation attendees will understand recovery as a whole, neurological effects and the process of recovery.

Room 107: Lubbock Police Department Homeless Outreach Team-Sgt. Steven Bergen

Sgt. Bergen will give insight on what the Lubbock Police Department and the Homeless Outreach Team does for for the city.

Room 108/109: The Neuroscience of High-Risk Behavior: Implications for Prevention & Treatment-Dr. Crystal Collier, Ph.D., LPC-S

Dr. Collier will explain the effects high risk behaviors can have on youths brain development, such as gambling, substance use, vaping, technology, etc.

Room 111/112: Building Strong Families Workshop Track #1-Dr. Nancy Trevino, Ph.D.

Grasping a deeper understanding of adolescent development and potential risky behaviors teens’ experience. Attendees will learn developmental stages during an adolescents life, the impact addiction has on the brain and risky youth behaviors.

Break: 2 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

2:15 p.m.-Workshop Block 2

Room 104/105: March of Dimes-Beyond Labels: A session with tools for HCPs & professionals to reduce stigma towards women & families with maternal mental health & substance disorders

Room 111/112: Building Strong Families Workshop Track #2-Bethany Luna, M.S.

The goal of this workshop is to increase awareness of gender and cultural diversity. She will communicate how to appropriately ask and answer question about the diverse community and present interesting statistics about minority groups.

Break: 3:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m.-Workshop Block 3

Room 103: DEA: Current Substance Use Trends-Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez

This workshop will cover new and emerging drug trends in Texas.

Room 104/105: March of Dimes-Beyond Labels: A session with tools for HCPs & professionals to reduce stigma towards women & families with maternal mental health & substance disorders

**This will be 3-hour workshop from 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and covers 3 of the 4 workshop blocks. Attendees will remain in this session for the duration and will need to register for this workshop separately from Source to Solution.** You only need to register ONCE for this 3-block workshop.

Room 106: Regional SUD Data-Lisa Howe, M.Ed. and Zach Nichols, MBA, LCDCI

This presentation is specifically data focused and covers all of Region 1. Attendees will have a clear understanding of the regional needs when it comes to substance use and mental health.

Room 107: Treatment, Recovery and Resources Available-LaShonda Black, BSW, LCDCI and Debra King, LBSW, MHA

Workshop attendees will learn about regional treatment resources, as well as provided an overview of substance use treatment services. Presenters will cover withdrawal services, inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, sober living and wraparound services to assist with maintaining sobriety.

Room 108/109: Resiliency: Navigating Through Trauma-Jaa’far Abdullah

Participants will learn how resiliency can be utilized as a framework for individual and collective healing. This presentation will also discuss the dangers of temporal “positive” adaptations which put at-risk families in danger of prolonged and sustained trauma.

Room 111/112: Building Strong Families Workshop Track #3-Glory Danford

This workshop will dive into the effects tobacco can have on the youth, how to build awareness, and techniques youth can use when dealing with tobacco.

Break: 4:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m.-Workshop Block 4

Room 106: Vaping/Tobacco-René Ramirez and Lynette Hollis, M.S.

Workshop attendees will learn about current vaping trends and laws. It is the presenters’ goal for individuals to leave with a better understanding of the health effects of vaping, efforts to take to assist in preventing youth from vaping and what to look for in order to identify signs of youth use.

Room 111/112: Building Strong Families Workshop Track #4: “Who is in Your Corner?”-Jonathan Edwards, M.Ed., LPC, CPS, JSO

Participants will identify the role of parenting in the development of substance misuse and gain a greater understanding of the psychosocial factors that increase the risk of substance misuse.

