Texas Tech extends win streak to three matches

MANHATTAN, Kansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Behind a late-match goal from forward Ashleigh Williams, Texas Tech extended its win streak to three straight matches after downing Kansas State, 1-0, Thursday night at Buser Family Park.

Elise Anderson found Ashleigh Williams inside the box on a second service attempt, and Williams was able to put away the header to net the game-winner in the 77th minute.

“I am really proud of our girls for not giving in,” head coach Tom Stone said. “Early in the season, some of these types of games ended in draws. We put an enormous amount of pressure on K-State. It was a tremendous serve from Elise and a great finish by Ashleigh to win the game.”

Despite trailing in shot attempts 6-4, Texas Tech (7-3-5, 3-1-2 Big 12) dominated on the offensive end through the opening 45 minutes.

Hannah Anderson threatened in the 6th minute, taking a header off the corner by Giselle Kozarski, but Kansas State (5-8-2, 1-4-1 Big 12) keeper Alaina Werremeyer made the save.

In the 12th minute, Macy Schultz used a flip to get extra distance on the throw-in. The extra distance propelled the ball into the box, but the Wildcat’s defense prevented Tech from firing off a shot.

Ashleigh Williams looked to break the stalemate in the 27th minute when her shot deflected off the K-State keeper and into the back of the net, but a controversial offsides call waved off the goal.

After heading into the locker room scoreless, the K-State offensive front looked to strike. The Wildcats fired off four shots in the opening 11 minutes of action, but all were off target.

Tech’s offense found some momentum in the 58th and 64th minutes with a pair of long-range shots from Peyton Parsons and Gisselle Kozarski.

The Red Raiders continued to apply pressure on their offensive end as Anderson chipped the ball into the box. After it was pushed out, Anderson’s second service attempt found Williams for the game-winner.

Madison White tallied all 90 minutes in net for the Red Raiders en route to her 24th career clean sheet. The senior is now just 1.5 saves away from matching Lauren Watson for second all-time.

Next up

The Red Raiders will travel to Lawrence, Kansas for a Sunday afternoon showdown with Kansas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics