Warmth kicks in before a big cool-down this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs will be in the 80s this afternoon and Saturday, then 20 degrees cooler with heavy rain is in the forecast Sunday.

Today begins our warm-up after temperatures barely made it into the 70s yesterday. Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will remain sunny and dry through the day thanks to a strong breeze from the southwest around 15 mph.

Tonight, increasing clouds but remaining dry. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s with light winds.

Saturday will be dry for the most part. Clouds will begin to build in through the day with a few isolated showers/storms possible late evening into the overnight hours. Rain chances will greatly increase early Sunday morning with widespread showers and storms, some locally heavy rainfall possible. Rain continues through Sunday and into Monday, tapering off by Tuesday.

Temperature-wise, highs a bit warmer Saturday but anywhere from 20-25 degrees cooler on Sunday.

