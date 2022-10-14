Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Warmth kicks in before a big cool-down this weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs will be in the 80s this afternoon and Saturday, then 20 degrees cooler with heavy rain is in the forecast Sunday.

7-day temps
7-day temps(KCBD)

Today begins our warm-up after temperatures barely made it into the 70s yesterday. Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will remain sunny and dry through the day thanks to a strong breeze from the southwest around 15 mph.

Tonight, increasing clouds but remaining dry. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s with light winds.

Saturday will be dry for the most part. Clouds will begin to build in through the day with a few isolated showers/storms possible late evening into the overnight hours. Rain chances will greatly increase early Sunday morning with widespread showers and storms, some locally heavy rainfall possible. Rain continues through Sunday and into Monday, tapering off by Tuesday.

Futurecast
Futurecast(KCBD)

Temperature-wise, highs a bit warmer Saturday but anywhere from 20-25 degrees cooler on Sunday.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

Latest News

Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Oct. 14
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Oct. 14
Daybreak Today Weather - 10/14/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Oct. 14
A chilly start to the morning with lows in the 40s over most of the South Plains, including 46...
Sunday rain and cold front caps week of warm temperatures
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm